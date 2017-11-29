Chandigarh stalking case: No relief to accused Vikas Barala

Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, got no relief from court yet again as the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday dismissed his bail application. The next hearing will on December 7

His bail plea has been already rejected for the fourth time in a row by a trial court on November 13.

Barala, 23, is the main accused in the August 5 incident when he and his friend, Ashish Kumar, a co-accused, allegedly stalked Varnika and tried blocking her car. She called Chandigarh Police and got the duo apprehended.

They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. Both were booked under section 354D (stalking) of the IPC and under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Later, police added sections of attempted kidnap too.

On September 21, the trial court has sent a charge sheet for both the accused of kidnap bid, stalking and wrongful restraint.

The stalking and attempted abduction case had sparked outrage across the country, including Chandigarh, in August.

