Challenge to CAA: Supreme Court to batch of petitions on Wednesday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Supreme Court said it will hear on December 18 pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on December 18.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on Wednesday.

AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of Citizenship Act

There are as many as 12 petitions in the Supreme Court that have challenged the legislation that was passed by both Houses of Parliament last week.

On Friday TMC MP Mahua Moitra had sought an urgent hearing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde asked her lawyer to ask the case mentioning officer for a date, if she can.

The IUML which had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has questioned why the new law protects only specific religious minorities. In its plea, the IUML asks why the protection is given only to specific religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Why not those from Myanmar and Sri Lanka, the petition also asks.

Further, the petitioner contended that the new legislation is discriminatory in nature. It discriminates against religiously persecuted Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The petition points out that the Ahmadaiya, Hazaras and Shias too are persecuted.

Asaduddin Owaisi moves Supreme Court against citizenship bill

Further, the petition says that the law violates secularism and fundamental value of the Constitution that all should be treated equally alike. The petition seeks for the legislation to be struck down.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a six-hour debate replied that the Bill seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three countries. It does not take away the citizenship of anyone, Shah also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of the Bill as a landmark day for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. The Bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", Modi also said.