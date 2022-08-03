YouTube
    Centre writes to CJI NV Ramana asking him to recommend his successor

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice urging him to initiate the process of recommending his successor.

    The office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice urging him to initiate the process of recommending his successor, PTI reported.

    The CJI is scheduled to demit office on August 26. According to the convention, the CJI recommends the name of the senior-most judge as the successor.

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is next in seniority to Ramana. As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry.

    Justice Lalit, if appointed, will have a tenure of less than three months and retire on November 8.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 22:34 [IST]
