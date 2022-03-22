Centre relaxes Covid rules for air travel: All you need to know

New Delhi, Mar 22: The centre has relaxed COVID-19-related regulations stating that cabin crew members need not wear PPE kit, airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers.

The civil avaiation ministry said that the relaxation has been given to facilitate "smooth conduct of air operations".

The aviation market in India is currently recovering after the Omicron variant suppressed the demand in January. Around 76.96 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February, approximately 20 per cent more than in January.

The restriction of keeping three seats vacant on international flights for handling medical emergencies related to COVID-19 stands removed.

Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew.

Government has now decided to recommence scheduled international flight operations from March 27, 2022.

The requirement of complete PPE kit for crew member stands removed. However, use of face mask and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser continue to be mandatory.

The pat-down search by security personnel at airports is reintroduced, wherever needed, as per directions of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

During the process, the security personnel must wear N-95 mask and sanitise hands after each pat-down search, besides following regular COVID-19 protocols.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 23:28 [IST]