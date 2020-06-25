  • search
    Centre postpones CTET exam due to COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 25: The CBSE on Thursday postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled on July 5, which will now be conducted when the situation is conducive, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank’ said.

    "The 14th edition of CTET scheduled on July 5 has been postponed. A new date for examination will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations," Nishank said.

    Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court also passed orders about the Class 10 and 12 CBSE exams and ICSE exams.

