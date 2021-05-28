YouTube
    Centre never understood Covid-19, responsible for India’s current crisis: Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, May 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Government of India did not understand the "evolving" coronavirus when it started, and it has still not grasped an understanding of the way the virus works.

    In a live interaction with media persons, Gandhi said, "It's not a fixed disease, it's ever changing and mutation." On the vaccine strategy, Gandhi said, the Centre was more focused on showing the world what it has achieved and its "vaccine diplomacy" rather than preparing for a crisis at home.

    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
    X