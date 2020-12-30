Centre extends suspension of international flights till Jan 31

DGCA 'clarifies' photos, videos allowed in flights but no use of recording gadgets

New Delhi, Dec 30: Amid the wake of new strain of coronavirus, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till January 31, 2021, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable to international air cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA.

"International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

India on Wednesday extended the ban on flights from the United Kingdom till 7 January next year.

The decision came after 20 people in India had tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.