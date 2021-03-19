Centre bans Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

COVID-19: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Central Government on Friday banned doorstep delivery of ration scheme MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of Delhi Government, scheduled to be launched on 25th March. The scheme was supposed to be first rolled out in the Seemapuri area of north-east Delhi's Shahdara district.

Centre said that they provide ration to states under the National Food Security Act so no changes should be made to it.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was notified by the government on February 20, the officials said.

On January 25, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that the state cabinet has approved the scheme and will be operational by March.

Kejriwal also informed that the day home delivery of ration commences in Delhi, on the same day, central government's 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme will also be implemented in the state.

Delhi has 1.75 million ration cardholders, which translates to 7.16 million beneficiaries, according to authorities. Of the total ration card holders, 1.51 million are covered under the priority household category of the National Food Security Act, 2013, while 0.17 million are covered under the priority state household category, and the remaining 0.07 million come under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, show government records.