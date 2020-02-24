  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre appeals Mamata-led-TMC govt to join PM-Kisan scheme

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday asked the West Bengal government to join the ambitious central scheme, PM-Kisan, which completed one year of operation without the state on board.

    Barring West Bengal, all other states and union territories are implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) which has benefited 8.45 crore farmers so far in the country, against the target of 14 crore farmers. The minister also launched PM-Kisan mobile App on completion of one year of the implementation of the scheme.

    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

    Tomar said: "West Bengal has not yet joined the scheme. There are 70 lakh farmers in the state. Benefits worth about Rs 4,000 crore will reach to these farmers if implemented." Of the 70 lakh farmers from the state, about 10 lakh farmers have already self-registered for the scheme via the online portal of PM-Kisan, he said and added the cash benefit to these farmers will reach once the state government verifies the data.

    Stating that the cash benefit under the scheme will not only help farmers but also boost the state economy, Tomar said: "Our officials have approached the state government in this regard many times. I have also written twice to the chief minister urging to join the scheme. But no reply has come yet from the CM."

    Tomar said some states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim are slow in authenticating their farmers' data and the central government is pursuing with them seriously. The aim is to achieve the target of 14 crore farmers by next year.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 24th, 2020

      On PM-Kisan portal, the centre has received data of total 9.74 crore farmers. Already, payment has been made to 8.45 crore farmers, he said. About 85 per cent of the farmers data registered under the scheme has been Aadhar verified, the rest will be completed soon, he added.

      Under the scheme, the centre is paying Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments to eligible farmers.

      More WEST BENGAL GOVERNMENT News

      Read more about:

      west bengal government join schemes

      Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 15:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X