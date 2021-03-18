Central India likely to witness rain, thunderstorms over next 5 days: IMD

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: Rain and thunderstorms are likely over many parts of the Western Himalayas and northwest India today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Rains and thunderstorms are also likely over central India for the next five days, the IMD also said. A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.