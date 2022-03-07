CEED 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 07: The CEED 2022 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.
    The Common Entrance Test for Design 2022 result will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) tomorrow, Tuesday, March 08.

    "CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

    For more details, refer the Information Brochure. The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

    CEED is a national level entrance test for admission to Master of Design programmes at IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

    The UCEED is held for admissions to the Bachelor of Design programmes at IT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. The CEED 2022 result once declared will be available on ceed.iitb.ac.in.

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
    X