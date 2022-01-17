YouTube
    CBSE Term 1 2021 result expected this month, evaluations this week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The CBSE Term 1 2021 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    There is a likelihood that the board may announce the CBSE Term 1 10th and CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 on the same date. Students must note that the board will not announce the term 1 result as pass or fail of essential repeat. The final result will be published after the term 2 exams.

    The results are expected to be declared this month and the the Board will review the evaluation process starting this week, according to reports.

    The board is also expected to release the date sheet for the term 2 board exams soon. These exams will take place between March and April 2022. The CBSE Term 1 exam 2021 had only multiple choice questions.

    The CBSE Term 2 exams will have both short and long answer questions. The CBSE Term 1 2021 result once declared will be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    X