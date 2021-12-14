CBSE’s controversial English question dropped, students to get full marks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The CBSE will drop a controversial question in the Class 10 English exam. The CBSE said that it was not in accordance with the guidelines for preparing questions.

There were allegations that the question was regressive and promoted gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the question the board said.

"...On the basis of feedback received from stakeholders, the matter was referred to a committee of subject experts. As per their recommendation, it has been decided to drop the passage no. 1 and its accompanying questions of the question paper series JSK/1," CBSE had said on Monday.

"Full marks will be awarded to all students concerned. To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will be awarded to students for passage no 1 for all sets of the question paper Class x English Language and Literature," the board also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:41 [IST]