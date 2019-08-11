  • search
    CBSE hikes exam fee: Its double for general students, 24 times for SC/ST category

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has hiked fee for Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

    The exam fee for the general category, which was Rs 750 earlier, has been increased to Rs 1500. The board examinations for SC and ST students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200.

    This essentially means that the general category fee has been doubled but the fee has been hiked by 24 times.

    The board notified the changes in the fees last week and has asked the schools who had already begun the registration process and charged students as per the old fee structure, to now collect the difference in amount.

    [CBSE 10th Maths Paper not leaked, FIR registered over 'fake news']

    According to the revised norms, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students will have to pay ₹1,200 for five subjects, while earlier they were supposed to pay ₹50 for the same, a hike of 24 times. The general category students who were paying ₹750 earlier, will now pay ₹1,500 for five subjects.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
