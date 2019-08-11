CBSE hikes exam fee: Its double for general students, 24 times for SC/ST category

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has hiked fee for Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The exam fee for the general category, which was Rs 750 earlier, has been increased to Rs 1500. The board examinations for SC and ST students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200.

This essentially means that the general category fee has been doubled but the fee has been hiked by 24 times.

The board notified the changes in the fees last week and has asked the schools who had already begun the registration process and charged students as per the old fee structure, to now collect the difference in amount.

