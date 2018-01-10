CBSE date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams announced

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has announced the schedule for exams for class 10th and 12th. CBSE date sheet 2018 is available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in.

Lakhs of students, teachers and parents across the country have been eagerly waiting for the CBSE to confirm the exact dates for the examination.

The exams would begin on March 5. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018.

Exam dates of some important subjects of class 10th:

Hindi - March 6

English - March 12

Science - March 16

Social Science - March 22

Mathematics - March 28

According to reports, over 16 lakh students, including six transgender students, will appear for Class 10th exams while 11.86 lakh students, including two transgender students, will take Class 12 exams.

It may be recalled that last year the CBSE was criticised for delaying the board exam results. The board had earlier said that the board exam date sheet for class 10 and 12 students would be released in the first week of January.

The CBSE has since not given any official statement. It only says that it would out soon. The board has, however, already announced the exam dates for JEE Main and NEET UG for which it is the organizing authority. It is important since last year the board exam had ended only a couple of days before the JEE Main exam giving students little to no time to revise for the engineering entrance exam. Hence, it is quite understandable that the delay in date sheet is a point of concern for students who are due to appear in both - the board exam and JEE Main this year.

OneIndia News