CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 to be available on DigiLocker: How to create account

CBSE Class 12 results declared: How to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Exam Results 2021 released on Friday. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.37. Candidates who are waiting for their Class 12 results can now check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE.

Out of the 13,04,561 candidates who registered for the exams, as many as 12,96,318 have cleared the exam. As usual girls have outnumbered the boys. The pass percentage among girls si at 99.67% while among boys it is at 99.13%.

The CBSE has adopted 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI and XII examinations respectively.

It said that theory paper evaluation formula will be of 30 per cent weightage will be given to class X marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class XI marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class XII marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

Another 20 marks will be given for practical in class-XII and the result will be declared by July 30.

For Class X-30 per cent marks, evaluation will be based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

For Class XI-30 per cent marks based on theory component of final exam will be taken and for Class XII-40 per cent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken.

The marks of practical/internal assessment of Class XII will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal. The total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in class-XII board examinations.

Students who are not satisfied with assessment, done based on the policy will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations.

The CBSE results 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker this year and students would have access to documents such as the magkssheet, migration certificate, skill certificates. They can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account.

Over 16 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 which were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Results

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in, DigiLocker app

UMANG app

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Results: How to find Roll Number

Visit CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

On main page, click on CBSE Class 12 Roll Number Finder 2021 Link

Fill in father's name, school code/date of birth, and mother's name

Click on Search

Your roll number would be displayed on the screen

How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2021

Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 link

Login with your roll number and other required details

Submit and download CBSE 12th result