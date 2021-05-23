Will CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? Rajnath Singh to hold crucial meet at 11.30 am tomorrow

CBSE class 12 board exams won't be cancelled, dates yet to be finalised

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 23: CBSE class 12 board exams will not be cancelled and a shorter 90-minute exams for major subjects in schools is likely to be considered for holding the board exams.

High-level meeting chaired by efence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar failed to arrive at a conclusion on conducting CBSE class 12 exams.

Education Minister has asked the state government to send detailed suggestions on Class 12 board exams by May 25.

"As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest," he added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had, on April 14, announced the cancellation of the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exams in view of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.