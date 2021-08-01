CBSE Class 10th Results 2021: Board likely to declare results soon; here's how to check your roll number

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 01: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of CBSE Class 12th, the students of Class 10th are now waiting for the Board to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result. Though an official confirmation is awaited, media reports suggest that the CBSE might declare the class 10 board exam results on August 2.

Once declared, students can access their scores on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

Earlier on Friday, when the board had declared 12th result 2021, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations (CBSE) asserted that the Board Results for class 10 students will be declared next week.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI on Class 12 result day.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10th roll number

Visit CBSE's official website at https://www.cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on 'ROLL NO. FINDER-2021' option You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to select one of the any two servers After selecting the server, you will again be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the 'CONTINUE' option. Now select 'Class 10' option and after selecting, you are required to enter your name along with your father's and mother's names. You will also have to enter your DOB and then click on the 'SEARCH DATA' option.

Students can download their class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the next page and then fill in the necessary details like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 14:14 [IST]