CBSE Class 10 marks tabulation policy: Delhi HC issues notice to Board on plea seeking change

New Delhi, June 02: Delhi High Court has issued notices to Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, Centre as well as Delhi Government on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021.

This comes soon after Centre yesterday announced its decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021 as well. While the evaluation policy for Class 12 has not been decided as yet, the plea challenging the Class 10 policy may lead to further delays.

CBSE Class 10 Result: Tabulation Policy

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

"The students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the board, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations. "The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), Haly year exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks)," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"Schools are expected to provide a fair and objective assessment of the student and have been given the autonomy and flexibility to do so. However, to take care of the variations in school-level evaluation processes, there is a need to standardize the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks," he added. The CBSE has also warned schools against indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment or they will have to face penalty or disaffiliation.

