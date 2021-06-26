CBSE Class 10, 12 optional exams in August

New Delhi, June 26: Union Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that those students who are not satisfied with their Class 10 and 12 results under the CBSE assessment formula can appear for a written examination in August.

Those not satisfied with the assessment formulas need not worry. They can appear for the exams which will be conducted in August, he also said. He also added that those who write the exams will have to abide by the marks they score and cannot go back to the marks assigned under the tabulation policy.

In the Supreme Court, Attorney General K K Venugopal had submitted that those students who are not satisfied with the marks or grading through the present mechanism, can improve upon their marks by appearing in the physical exams which would be held soon after the situation normalises, the AG also said.

The CBSE said that the assessment criteria would be factored on the Class 10 and Class 11 results and the total marks would be based on the school's past performance in the Class 12 exams.

Around 40 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 12 pre-board exams, the CBSE told the court. 30 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 11 final exam, while 30 per cent would be based on best of three Class 10 marks.

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, now spread across three years of study, they will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts, the AG submitted.

The court said that it was in agreement with the scheme which also should have an in-built mechanism also for resolution of complaints regarding marking and results as well as giving a chance to students to improve their scores by conducting board exams in future.

