CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet to be released next week

New Delhi, Oct 15: The CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The board has said that the date sheets for the Class 10 and 12 exams will be released on October 18.

The exams will take place in November-December 2021 and it will be an objective type exam. It would have a duration of 90 minutes.

The subjects will be divided into two groups minor and major. This is to avoid learning loss for the students.

As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheets as done earlier. Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper will be conducted by CBSE in the schools on a day," CBSE said.

