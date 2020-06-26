CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2020: Check evaluation criteria, assessment scheme

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: The Supreme Court today gave the nod to the assessment scheme of the CBSE. The CBSE in its notification said that the exams for classes 10 and 12 which were scheduled from July 1 to 15 2020 stands cancelled. The assessment of the performance of students will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee.

The results based on the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, so that the candidate can apply and seek admission in higher education. However for the Class 12, the CBSE will conduct an optional exam in the subjects whose exams were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15 as soon as the conditions are conducive. However the marks obtained in these optional exams will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these exams.

CBSE assessment Scheme:

For students who have appeared in the exams in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the exams only in 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

There are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the exams in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on the performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment.

Those students will be allowed to appear in the optional exams conducted by the CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. The results of these students will also be declared along with other students.

This new assessment scheme will be submitted to the Supreme Court today. The court is expected to deliver its verdict on the case today.