CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 date expected to be announced today

    New Delhi, July 20: The CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 will be made available soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The date of the results are likely to be announced today. The results are likely to be released by July 25 and before July 31.

    The CBSE results 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker this year and students would have access to documents such as the magkssheet, migration certificate, skill certificates. They can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account.

    The results this year will be released by July 31 on the basis of an alternative assessment method. The documents of the students will be sent to the respective DigiLocker accounts of the students. To create an account go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f.

    CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12: How to create a DigiLocker account:

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 9:07 [IST]
