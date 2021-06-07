CBSE 12 board exam 2021: Last date for uploading Practical, Internal assessment marks extended to June 28

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Evaluation criteria may take 2 weeks, results likely by July-August

New Delhi, June 07: The central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday extended the last date for uploading of marks of practical's/ internal assessments of Class 12 students by the schools.

As per the latest notification,''The last date for uploading the marks of practical/internal assessment for Class 12 exams extended to 28th June. Schools with pending practical/ internal assessment are permitted to conduct them in online mode only.''

The board has also directed the schools to now conduct pending practical's/internal assessment works in online mode only. The deadline for uploading the marks has been extended to June 28 from June 11.

CBSE class 12th examination 2021 was cancelled due to the present Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by PM Narinder Modi.

