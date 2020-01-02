  • search
    CBI transfers 19 officers with "immediate effect"

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: The CBI has transferred 19 officers including two DIGs, 14 Superintendents of Police and three Additional SPs with "immediate effect", officials said on Thursday.

    Representational Image
    Deputy Inspector General Abhay Singh, who was leading the probe into sexual assault on minor girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home, has been brought to the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi from the Special Crime Branch in Kolkata, but he will continue to probe sexual assault cases, the order accessed by PTI stated.

    The order signed by Administrative Officer Personnel D P Singh makes it clear that officers who have been specially directed by their names to supervise, investigate, or enquire into any case or matter by any Constitutional court shall continue to do so.

    The order also states that it has the approval of the CBI director. DIG Nitin Deep Blaggan who is heading sensitive Anti-Corruption Unit has been given the additional charge of AC-V unit, the officials said.

    SP Partha Mukherjee whose unit Economic Offences IV, based in Kolkata, was probing chit fund cases, has been brought to the headquarters as AIG (Policy) here replacing Vivek Priyadarshi who has been transferred to Jaipur, they said.

    Priyadarshi had led the probe into 2G spectrum cases. Vijayendra Bidari, SP in Economic Offences-III, has been transferred to Interpol Coordination unit and he will also look after the systems wing of the agency, they said, adding that Kiran S, who is part of the team probing Agusta Westland, Vijay Mallya and other cases, has been moved to AC-V unit.

    Other officers transferred or given additional charge include SPs Abhishek Dular, Anoop T Mathew, Rajpal Meena, Shiyas A, Jayadevan A, Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, PK Manjhi, Jay Narayan Rana, Santanu Kar and P K Pandey, officials said.

    Additional SPs Sanjay Kumar Sinha, S D Mishra and Gajanand Bairwa have also been transferred, they said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 20:56 [IST]
