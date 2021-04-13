CBI to quiz Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday

CBI Director appointment: SC asks Centre to consider holding selection panel meet before May 2

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will record the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion allegation levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

On Sunday the CBI questioned two of Deshmukh's personal assistants for over 4 hours. The questioning took place based on the statements given by Singh and suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze against Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. Singh and Waze said that the two were privy to the demands made by Deshmukh.

Last week the CBI questioned former constable Vinayak Shinde and bar owner Mahesh Shetty in connection with the case.

Singh had in a letter alleged that Palande was present when Deshmukh allegedly asked suspended cop Sachin Waze to allegedly extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said.

Waze, who was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, in his statement had reportedly claimed Shinde was present during one such conversation.

The agency started its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of bribery against Deshmukh on Tuesday on the orders of the high court.

It sent a team of officers from Delhi to Mumbai to carry out the probe.

The CBI has so far recorded statements of Param Bir Singh, currently posted as the Director General of state Home Guards, Sachin Waze, DCP Raju Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil, advocate Jayshree Patil, a petitioner, and hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.

Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department on March 17.

Later, he filed a petition in the HC seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, alleging the NCP leader had asked Waze and other police officers to extort Rs 100 crore from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who has denied the allegations, resigned from the cabinet on April 5 after the HC order.