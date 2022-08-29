YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CBI officials will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Manish Sisodia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 29: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on Tuesday.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

    CBI officials will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Manish Sisodia

    On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

    'BJP a party of illiterates': Manish Sisodia'BJP a party of illiterates': Manish Sisodia

    ''Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe,'' the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Comments

    More MANISH SISODIA News  

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia cbi

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X