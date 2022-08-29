Kejriwal and Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna for 'new category for corruption', Cong mocks AAP leaders

CBI officials will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Manish Sisodia

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 29: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

'BJP a party of illiterates': Manish Sisodia

''Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe,'' the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 17:46 [IST]