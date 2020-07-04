CBI files case against man for impersonating as PMO official

  • search
    New Delhi, July 04: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a man for imitating as an official working for the special assistant to PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The CBI has acted on a complaint from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and registered a case on the same on June 30.

    According to reports, the accused, Anirudh Singh, also called Boeing India officials asking them to meet Mishra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their bids in the Ministry of Defence.

    The reports further said that Anirudh Singh called the Boeing executive secretary about the company's defence bids. He informed Boeing that he had orders from his seniors to call the company.

    CBI has said it will investigate which particular defence bids Singh was talking about and how did he get information about them.

    The CBI has also said there is no one named Jitendra Kumar who works as a special assistant to Mishra in the PMO and it is a clear case of impersonation.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
