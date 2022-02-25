YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI arrests Anand Subramanian for alleged stock market manipulation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Former National Stock Exchange group operating officer Anand Subramanian was arrested by the CBI after expanding its three-year probe into the co-location scam in the exchange in view of "fresh facts" emerging in a damning Sebi report.

    CBI arrests Anand Subramanian for alleged stock market manipulation
    Representational Image

    Subramanian was taken into custody late Thursday night, they said.

    He was questioned for days in Chennai before the agency decided to arrest him, the officials said.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has charged former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

    Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X