Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that setting up of the Cauvery Management Board is the "only acceptable just solution" in the interstate river water dispute involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"On the Cauvery issue... setting up of CMB will be the only acceptable just solution for us. I sincerely hope justice will prevail," the actor tweeted.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Ever since the lower riparian Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to ensure it receives its due share of water.

Tamil Nadu's stand is that the Centre must constitute the panels within six weeks from the day the apex court gave its verdict, which would be March 29.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Wednesday said he expected the Centre to come out with a "good" decision on setting up of the CMB and the CWRC.

"The Centre should realise the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu and the delta farmers," he had said.

PTI

