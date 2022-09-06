Caught on camera: Thief steals women's undergarments in MP's Gwalior | Viral Video

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gwalior, Sep 6: A bizarre video has gone viral on various social media platforms showing a man stealing women's undergarments in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident came to light after a resident of Gauspura locality filed a police report alleging that a thief entered his house in the middle of the night and stole his wife's undergarments along with Rs 500 kept in the pocket of a kurta. The complainant has alleged that similar thefts had taken place in neighbouring houses, but people ignored this after considering it a trivial issue, it was stated.

Acting on his complaint, police have identified the accused as a local living in the area, by the name of Akash Verma. The police have said that they will soon catch the culprit. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, an official said.

Following the complaint by one Bhagat Kori, an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused, Gwalior police station in-charge Deepak Yadav said.

Based on the CCTV footage, the man, suspected to be from the same locality, is being identified and searched, he said. Meanwhile, an offence has been registered against an unidentified man who was captured on CCTV camera.