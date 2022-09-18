Caught on cam: Man swept away in river in Uttarakhand

On Camera: Phone snatcher dangles on window of moving train as passengers grab arms in Bihar's Begusarai

oi-Prakash KL

Dehradun, Sep 18: A shocking video of a man getting washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in the Fatehpur area in Uttarakhand has surfaced online.

In the clip doing rounds online, the man is seen standing and suddenly he loses balance before being swept away.

"The person is missing and search operation is underway, but so far nothing has been found," SDM Haldwani Manish Kumar Singh told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A young man washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in the Fatehpur area. The person is missing & search operation is underway, but so far nothing has been found: SDM Haldwani Manish Kumar Singh



(Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/QzEzsXqjXf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 20:05 [IST]