CAT Results 2017 expected this week, how to check

The CAT Results 2017 are expected to be declared this week. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The tentative date for the results as of now is January 6. All candidates are advised to note that the selection in IIM is not only on the basis of CAT score. Depending on the admission policies, all IIMs would give a certain weight to the CAT 2017 percentile. Apart from that, the IIMs have also given weights to class 10th and 12th marks, graduation percentage. Some IIMs are also giving additional points to female candidates. The results once declared would be available on iimcat.ac.in.

How to check CAT Results 2017:

Go to iimcat.ac.in

Click on results link

Enter necessary information

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News