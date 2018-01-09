CAT 2017 results: CAT topper Chhavi Gupta had cleared IIT-JEE in first attempt

Delhi-based Chhavi Gupta, an M-Tech graduate from IIT-Delhi is one of the two women who made it to the elite club of CAT. Beginning her preparation in March, Gupta worked and kept the studying for the weekends giving several mock tests.

With a full-time job as a business analyst in a technology and analytics firm, Chhavi found little to no time to prepare for the entrance exam during the week and studied mainly on weekends, when she attended coaching classes too. Despite the time crunch, helped her concentrating on logical applications of formulae.

"I'm pinning my hopes on IIM-Ahmedabad and I'm really looking forward to the interviews," Gupta told PTI. She is currently working in Noida-based Opera Solutions. An avid fiction lover, Chhavi has not zeroed down the area she would specialise in at the B school.

"All IIMs have a common curriculum for the first year and in the second year, one has to choose the specialisation. I haven't thought of it yet and will make my choice then only," she added.

The other two are final year students at IIT-Bombay-Arvind Menon and Mayank Raj-while the third is a tutor from Thane, Patrick D'Souza, who has aced CAT a fourth time.

The results of the common admission test (CAT) for which over 199,000 candidates had appeared were declared on Monday. The exam is held for admission in top business schools, including the prestigious IIMs.

Similar to last year, 20 candidates have scored 100 percentile in CAT this year, however, the profiles of these candidates were different this year as compared to CAT 2016. In a trend shift, two women and three engineers are among the top scorers this year.

In 2016, all 20 candidates who scored 100 percentile were men and engineers.

OneIndia News