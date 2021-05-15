YouTube
    Cases of black fungus found in few patients in Kearala

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 15: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said some instances of Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, found in Maharashtra and Gujarat since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, have been reported from some parts of the state.

    "There have been some instances of the fungal infection, found in Maharashtra and Gujarat, in Kerala also. State medical board has collected samples and further tests are being conducted," Vijayan told reporters here.

    The Infectious Disease Department of the Medical College here has also taken note of the development, he said.

    Also known as black fungus, the infection has been found in some recovering and recovered coronavirus patients from some states. As many as 52 people have died due to mucormycosis in Maharashtra since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

    X