Case registered against Rahul Gandhi for asking crowd to chant 'chowkidar chor hai’

India

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Apr 27: A case has reportedly been registered against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for asking the crowd to chant 'chowkidar chor hai'. Gandhi was addressing a rally in Bihar's Samastipur where RJD chief Tejashwi yadav was also present.

An advocate who filed the case has named both Rahul and Tejashwi in his complaint.

Narendra Modi calls himself Chowkidar (Watchman) of the nation, while the Congress president alleges that the Prime Minister favoured industrialist Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Rahul rakes up the Rafale allegations at almost all of his rallies and says 'chowkidar chor hai' (Watchman is a thief).

In many rallies Rahul just says Chowkidar and asks the crowd to chant after him "Chor Hai".

Why did you lie and attribute it to SC: BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi

Earlier this month, in connection with a particular order of the Supreme Court in the Rafale case, Rahul Gandhi had said that the SC had confirmed "Chowkidar hi chor hai".

BJP leader and lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi filed a defamation suit against Rahul for attributing the Chowkidar remark to the top court. After this, the Supreme Court (SC) issued a contempt notice against Congress President.

Then, Rahul Gandhi, in response to a defamation suit filed against him, expressed regret for attributing the "Chowkidar chor hai" remarks to the Supreme Court.