Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns: Who will be next Punjab CM?

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 18: After the resignation of Punjab chief minister, the name of veteran Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Amarinder Singh. Reportedly, the party wants to project non Sikh face ahead of polls to couner AAP which is gaining ground in the state.

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 18:08 [IST]