Capt Amarinder won't meet Navjot Sidhu without apology

Chandigarh, July 20: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh would not meet newly-appointed state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu unless the latter "publicly apologises" for his "derogatory social media attacks" against Singh, said the CM's aide on Tuesday.

Amarinder Singh's media strategist dismissed reports that Sidhu had sought time to meet the Chief Minister following his elevation as leader of the Congress' Punjab unit.

"Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won't meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him." Raveen Thukral wrote.

seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are completely false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till latter publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him. pic.twitter.com/dJvHh8Xo0h — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) July 20, 2021

Singh last week was learnt to have told All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat that he will not meet Sidhu until he tenders an apology for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

The suspense over a possible truce between Sidhu and Singh continues as there has been no reaction from the chief minister over the Amritsar East MLA''s elevation to the post of Punjab Congress chief.

Before going to Amritsar, Sidhu had been calling on ministers and legislators in Chandigarh to mobilise support.

He had already met several ministers, including Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Razia Sultana, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has also congratulated Sidhu on becoming the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Sidhu will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday and many Congress leaders are expected to be there.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 23:12 [IST]