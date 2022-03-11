YouTube
    Capable of reducing BJP's seats, Akhilesh in first comments after UP defeat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav making his first comments after being defeated in Uttar Pradesh said that his party has successfully decreased the BJP's seats in the state.

    Akhilesh Yadav thanked the voters for increasing the party's seats by 2.5 times and the vote share by 1.5 times. He said that his party would continue to decrease the BJP's seats.

    Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav

    Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!

    We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion has been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win, Yadav said in a tweet.

    In Uttar Pradesh The BJP ended up with 275 seats, while the SP bagged 125. The BSP bagged 1 while Congress ended up with just 2.

    Friday, March 11, 2022, 8:58 [IST]
