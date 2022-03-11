Capable of reducing BJP’s seats, Akhilesh in first comments after UP defeat
New Delhi, Mar 11: Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav making his first comments after being defeated in Uttar Pradesh said that his party has successfully decreased the BJP's seats in the state.
Akhilesh Yadav thanked the voters for increasing the party's seats by 2.5 times and the vote share by 1.5 times. He said that his party would continue to decrease the BJP's seats.
Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!
उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022
हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा।
जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा!
We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion has been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win, Yadav said in a tweet.
In Uttar Pradesh The BJP ended up with 275 seats, while the SP bagged 125. The BSP bagged 1 while Congress ended up with just 2.
"Akhilesh Yadav"