Cannot afford to fail, it is now or never situation: LT. Governor tells Kejriwal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: The inability to ensure a lockdown in Delhi could lead to widespread infection and loss of lives, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While nudging the Delhi government to act decisively at this stage, Baijal said that we must remember that we cannot afford to fail as this is now or never time for all of us. He also referred to the numerous meetings that they had held in which he was told that the arrangements were in place to provide essential services to the poor and needy. He said that he was also given to understand hat the poor and needy would stay where they are.

The letter was shot off in the wake of the situation that prevailed over the weekend in Delhi, when large crowds of migrant workers marched on foot with their families on the roads.

The situation is unfortunate and this single lapse could defeat the very purpose of the lockdown, Baijal also said.