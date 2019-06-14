Cancel free Metro ride for women: Metro man writes to PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, June 14: Metro Man and Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Delhi government's proposal for giving women commuters free rides.

    In his letter to the Prime Minister on June 10, Sreedharan wrote: "One shareholder cannot take a unilateral decision to give concession to one section of community and push Delhi Metro in to inefficiency and bankruptcy."

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro in its report gave two options for the implementation of the scheme. Under one, pink tokens will be given to women and it will take eight months to implement. Under the other, tokens and cards will be provided, but this option will take at least one year to implement.

    Free Ride, But Still a Long Way To Go...

    The proposal of the AAP government to exempt women from fare in public transport buses and metro trains is being seen as a major sop before the assembly polls due early 2020.

    The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) which runs around 3,900 buses has already submitted its proposal. The government will provide subsidy to the public transporters under the proposed scheme.

    Kejriwal said the free ride scheme will lead to a 50 per cent jump in the number of female commuters. Currently women comprise 30 per cent of daily ridership of the metro trains.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
