#Cancel_Exam2020, #StudentsLivesMatters trends on Twitter as students unhappy with UGC guidelines

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 07: Twitterati on Tuesday voiced their concerns regarding exams, for which the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday had released revised guidelines.

"The terminal semester will be conducted by the universities by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (online + offline) mode'', the University Grants Commission announced.

It may be recalled that the Home Ministry had said that it had sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

The regulator said during the current pandemic time, it is "Important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students".

However, it clarified that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based on academic prudence and the need for maintaining credibility.

The announcement has put to rest speculations that the exams for final-year students may be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation.

#StudentsLivesMatter and #Cancel_Exam2020 started trending on Twitter, through which students and aspirants raised concerns.

Twitter is flooded with reactions displaying students and their concerned parents' anger over the university guideline.

UGC officials after issuing irrational guidelines and putting the lives of thousands in danger.#Cancel_Exam2020 pic.twitter.com/L0yBtK9JXM — Sanyam Baid (@Sanyam_jain7) July 6, 2020

#Cancel_Exam2020 Nasha karke baithe h UGC wale exam krwane h pic.twitter.com/5k3GXN4UJS — Amit Yadav (@AmitYad45901142) July 7, 2020

Pic 1 - #Exams2020

Pic 2 - #Cancel_Exam2020

Students be like - "Nautanki khtm ho jaaye to btaa dena" pic.twitter.com/sGtxZfRmNC — Prachie✨ (@Minniiiiieeee) July 6, 2020

#StudentsLivesMatters#StudentsLivesMatters

UGC has made Arrangement for Final year student after Exam...... Dont Worry pic.twitter.com/3MaCF015Fv — Mr.Harsh Patel (@harsh2151998) July 7, 2020

I request the cancellation of all ug and pg exams as many have suffered big losses. Like passed away family members and financial problems. Please take into consideration the physical, emotional and mental health of students. #ugc_cancel_exam #StudentsLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/EHaFQifn5B — Sizzel (@Sizzel7) July 7, 2020

When final year is at the outmost need of completion of degree right now, they are constantly postponing the dates. They think India's covaxin vaccine will be out till August then students take the vaccine till September beginning and then appear for exams. #StudentsLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/XUDEMsZlXS — Bhaskar Thakuria (@destrier001) July 7, 2020