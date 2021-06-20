Can't pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to Covid-19 victims: Centre to SC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 20: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it won't be possible for it to grant monetary compensation to of ₹4 lakh to family members of those who died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reports news agency ANI.

Stating that states cannot afford to pay Rs 4 lakh to the kin of every person who has succumbed to the virus, the Centre late on Saturday told the apex court that monetary compensations are only provided for natural disasters.

Nearly 4 lakh people have died in India since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the official Covid-19 figures released by the health ministry.

The Centre's affidavit came in response to a PIL seeking 'minimum standards of relief' and ex-gratia payment to Covid-19 deceased.