Can't let guard down: Maharashtra extends lockdown by 15 days

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown in the state by 15 days. Thackeray warned the people against letting their guards down as the COVID-19 cases are still high in a few districts.

"'Need to ensure that even if there is a third wave of COVID-19, the economy should keep moving. We will look at tightening restrictions in some districts and giving relaxations in some," he said while speaking about the preparedness for the third wave.

Even after the decline in daily coronavirus cases, current numbers in Maharashtra near peak of previous wave, he said adding, coronavirus cases are still rising in some districts of Maharashtra.

"There is a difference between the COVID-19 virus variant between last time and this time. It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover," he said.

Maharashtra lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7 AM and 11 AM may be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 2 PM.

In the case of all non- essential shops (stand-alone shops & not inside shopping centers/ malls), decision regarding the allowing of opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.

Delivery of Non-essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce may be allowed in such districts.

Post 3 PM there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated May 12, 2021.

All Government offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance if concerned HOD requests so.

In MCGM area, for GOI and GOM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.

Agriculture sector related shops may remain open till 2 PM on weekdays. Respective DMA however may extend this timings on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends, taking into the considerations of the requirements of sowing season and in view of impending monsoon.

There are no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/establishments beyond the opening time of these are allowed for the purposes of replenishments of stock.

There shall however be no serving of any customers beyond permitted times over the counter.

Anyone breaking these orders shall be closed down till the period notification of Corona Pandemic is in operation in addition to fines mentioned in order dated May 12, 2021.

Home deliveries are allowed during the period permitted by DMA and must be encouraged by considering permitting for longer periods.