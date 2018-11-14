Can confused people like Rahul Gandhi run the government? asks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Nov 14: In a scathing attack against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called him a confused person and said that Gandhi has no idea whether onion grows in the soil or above it.

Defending his son on the Panama case, the CM said that Gandhi says my son's name came up in Panama papers but we are mere farmers and added that they don't even know what Panama is.

"Rahul Baba doesn't even know whether onion grows in the soil or above it. He's confused, he says my son's name came up in Panama papers. We are mere farmers, we don't even know what Panama is. Can confused people like him run a government?" Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on 28 November to elect members of the 230 constituencies and votes will be counted on 11 December. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003.