  • search

Can confused people like Rahul Gandhi run the government? asks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 14: In a scathing attack against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called him a confused person and said that Gandhi has no idea whether onion grows in the soil or above it.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    [MP polls 2018: BJP has fielded 1 Muslim candidate, Congress three]

    Defending his son on the Panama case, the CM said that Gandhi says my son's name came up in Panama papers but we are mere farmers and added that they don't even know what Panama is.

    "Rahul Baba doesn't even know whether onion grows in the soil or above it. He's confused, he says my son's name came up in Panama papers. We are mere farmers, we don't even know what Panama is. Can confused people like him run a government?" Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    [Madhya Pradesh elections: It is a do or die battle for the Congress]

    Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on 28 November to elect members of the 230 constituencies and votes will be counted on 11 December. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan panama papers case bharatiya janata party congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 20:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue