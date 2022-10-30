Why is BJP not bringing Uniform Civil Code across the country: Kejriwal in Gujarat

Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat, hundreds feared hurt; PM takes stock of situation

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Oct 30: Several people are feared injured after a cable bridge carrying 150 collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the incident on the Machchhu river in the state's Morbi on Sunday and sought "urgent mobilisation" of teams for the rescue operations.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, in which several people are feared injured.

Following the incident, ambulances reached the spot. The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons. "PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today



PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Further details into the matter are awaited. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said.

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022

Earlier on October 14, over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement. The incident took place on October 14 evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials. "Local administration is engaged in relief work, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. Administration directed to provide immediate treatment to injured," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.