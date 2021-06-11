YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet reshuffle on the cards? PM Modi meets Amit Shah, BJP chief amid buzz

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda at his residence on Friday, amid speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019.

    PM Modi meets Amit Shah

    There is also a growing buzz about the Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the BJP top brass during his two-day visit to the national capital.

    Sources, however, added that Modi has been meeting Union ministers in different batches of late, and Nadda has also been present there.

    The deliberations among the top BJP leaders at the prime minister''s residence came a day after Shah also met party allies from Uttar Pradesh, including Apna Dal''s Anupriya Patel who was a minister in the first Modi government but was not inducted in the next.

    There has been no official word from the party on these deliberations.

    Yogi meets PM Modi, holds discussions for over an hourYogi meets PM Modi, holds discussions for over an hour

    The BJP has of late engaged in the review of its organisation and government works in different states.

    Nadda had also held a meeting with the party general secretaries where, besides the relief work carried out by the saffron organisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, its performance in the recent assembly polls were reviewed.

    With the party now gearing up for the next round of assembly polls in five states early next year, including in all important Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to take various measures to bolster its social equation.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp politics

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 19:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X