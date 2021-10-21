For Quick Alerts
Cabinet hails India’s 1 billion vaccination mark
India
New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet noted that India today achieved a remarkable feat by administering 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccines.
Appreciation to all Frontline Workers, Health Care Workers, and States/UTs for making this
happen, the Cabinet said.
1 billion vaccines: Thank you doctors and nurses says PM Modi
Highlights of ths Cabinet meet:
- Cabinet approves release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners
- An increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension. Impact on the exchequer would be Rs.9,488.70 Crore per annum.
- 47.14 lakh Central Govt. employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.
- Additional installment to be effective from 1st July 2021.
Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 16:28 [IST]