Cabinet hails India’s 1 billion vaccination mark

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet noted that India today achieved a remarkable feat by administering 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccines.

Appreciation to all Frontline Workers, Health Care Workers, and States/UTs for making this

happen, the Cabinet said.

Highlights of ths Cabinet meet:

Cabinet approves release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners

An increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension. Impact on the exchequer would be Rs.9,488.70 Crore per annum.

47.14 lakh Central Govt. employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.

Additional installment to be effective from 1st July 2021.

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 16:28 [IST]