    Cabinet hails India’s 1 billion vaccination mark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet noted that India today achieved a remarkable feat by administering 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccines.

    Cabinet hails India’s 1 billion vaccination mark

    Appreciation to all Frontline Workers, Health Care Workers, and States/UTs for making this
    happen, the Cabinet said.

    1 billion vaccines: Thank you doctors and nurses says PM Modi

    Highlights of ths Cabinet meet:

    • Cabinet approves release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners
    • An increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension. Impact on the exchequer would be Rs.9,488.70 Crore per annum.
    • 47.14 lakh Central Govt. employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.
    • Additional installment to be effective from 1st July 2021.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 16:28 [IST]
