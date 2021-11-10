YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet decides to restore MPLAD scheme after Covid-induced suspension

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Cabinet briefing Highlights

    Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme has been restored for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

    Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment, he said.

    > From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at
    the rate of Rs 5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each, he added.

    In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

    Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies.

    More UNION CABINET News  

    Read more about:

    union cabinet

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X