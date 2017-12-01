Cabinet approves setting up of National Nutrition Mission

The Union Cabinet Friday approved the setting up of National Nutrition Mission (NNM). The three-pronged plan to curb malnutrition were: Provide nutritious food, check the quality of delivery and monitor the system.

Ministry of Women and Child Development has actively leveraged technology to address the issue of malnutrition. The software has been developed, tested and rolled out in 50,000 Anganwadis.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, "Results of setting up National Nutrition Mission will show up within a year if we are on the right track".

Quantum increase in fund allocation by the government to address the nutrition needs of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers and adolescent girls. ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers to work together as part of the intervention strategies under National Nutrition Mission to address malnutrition issues.

